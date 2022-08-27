Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,450 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $222.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.90 and its 200-day moving average is $239.12. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $189.94 and a one year high of $318.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.