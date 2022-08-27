Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,715 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,228,000 after purchasing an additional 162,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after acquiring an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $223,388,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.