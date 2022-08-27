Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 4,317 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $23.99 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.10.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.