Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,759 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 68,994 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 182.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 398,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 257,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MYI opened at $11.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

