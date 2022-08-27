Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 5.7 %

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX stock opened at $349.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $695.18.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.