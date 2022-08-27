Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GSST stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.