Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 187.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after acquiring an additional 407,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after acquiring an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $631.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.36.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

