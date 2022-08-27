Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 85,355 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 66,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

