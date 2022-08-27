Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $737,000 Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,030,000 after purchasing an additional 229,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 998,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after purchasing an additional 130,117 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,726 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 61,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $79,860.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,183,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $79,860.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,183,427.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $74,844.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock worth $1,662,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $29.34 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.