Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $742,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.