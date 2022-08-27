Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.10 and a twelve month high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

