Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $754,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $35.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

