Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $758,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Copart by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Copart by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

CPRT opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.73.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

