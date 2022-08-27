Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $758,000 Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

