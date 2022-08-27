Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $786,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,049,000 after acquiring an additional 86,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.