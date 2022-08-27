Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $788,000 Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Shares of APTV opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.52. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 225.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

