Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $817,000 Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 812.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.6 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

