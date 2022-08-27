Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

