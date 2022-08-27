Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $837,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $97,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $424,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $17.26 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

