Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $845,000 Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

