Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $879,000 Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 112,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $46.31.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 343,585 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,060. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.