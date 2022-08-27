Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $70.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

