Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AES were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AES during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 157.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

