Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $752,000 in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXN opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.76. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.