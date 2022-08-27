Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.61. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $2,801,658.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,384,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,726,902.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 718,728 shares of company stock valued at $84,566,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

