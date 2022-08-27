Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 7,162 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 391,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 5.4 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

