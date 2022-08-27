Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RFG opened at $190.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.50. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.11 and a twelve month high of $246.33.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
