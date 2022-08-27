Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $58.12 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.