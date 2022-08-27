Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 279,908 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $7,353,183.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,678,986.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 350,108 shares of company stock worth $9,213,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CORT. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.