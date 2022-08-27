Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,206,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 67,396 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 447,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,134,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYG stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $143.65 and a one year high of $205.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

