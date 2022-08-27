Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,047 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 200,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

