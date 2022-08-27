Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,118 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

