Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,376 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,789 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 14.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

