Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 138 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,773 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

MTB stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

