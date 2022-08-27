Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13,907 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 466,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86.

