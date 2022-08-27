Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,690 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

IWL opened at $96.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

