Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 182 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 781.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
DWAS opened at $79.31 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
