Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,338 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.73 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.