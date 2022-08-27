Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 26,920 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.