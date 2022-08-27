Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 70,989 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,989 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 446,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Down 3.9 %

CS stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

