Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 9,405 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 424,466 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after buying an additional 2,953,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after purchasing an additional 148,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,463,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.9 %

TEGNA stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.