Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.47. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

