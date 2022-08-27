Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,842 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,366 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,540,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ATUS stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

