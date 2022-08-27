Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.29. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $53.89.

