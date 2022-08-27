Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $80.46 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

