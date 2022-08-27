Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.87. 709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 259,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Merus

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 10,870 shares of company stock worth $249,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Merus by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,592,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.