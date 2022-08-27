MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.23 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

MGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.