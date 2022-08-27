Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $90.75 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $75.77 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.55.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

