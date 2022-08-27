Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Middlesex Water Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $90.75 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $75.77 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.55.
Insider Activity at Middlesex Water
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 67.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
See Also
