Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIME. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

