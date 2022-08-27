Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mimecast Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

